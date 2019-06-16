Never one to turn down a challenge, Rocco Valvano, 73, of Olyphant, bravely answered his call home Thursday while surrounded by his beloved family.



Rocco constantly strived for perfection and he found just that in his beautiful family. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janet Baker Valvano; and his three daughters, Lori Valvano, Hoboken; Michelle Valvano, Olyphant, Pa.; and Victoria Gallagher and husband, Patrick, Scranton; his sister, Phyllis Reims and husband, Gary, Atlanta, Ga.; a brother, James; son-in-law, Kyle Kennedy.



Rocco was an ever-present father to his girls and will always be their hero. Mason Rocco John Kennedy and his Da were inseparable and true best friends.



Rocco was greeted in eternal rest by his parents, Vincenzo and Josephine DePietro Valvano; and granddaughters, Goldie and Gwyneth Gallagher.



Born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., Rocco was self-employed from a young age before graduating from Mount Vernon High. Rocco was a veteran of the United States armed forces, serving from 1966-1968 before starting his first catering business, La Casa DeVal, in Jessup. Upon moving to Pennsylvania in the early 1970s, Rocco continued a successful career in the catering business, including Montage Manor and Millennium Catering.



Never accepting the standard, Rocco did everything grand. He gave his all in every aspect of his life. He had a way of making anyone he met feel like the most important person in the room. He always had a compliment, followed by a word of advice. He opened his home and heart to anyone he met, mostly to show off Janet's incredible Italian cooking skills.



With all of the accomplishments of this larger than life man, his greatest achievement was his daughters. He instilled in them a love for life, a strong motivation to succeed and the comfort of knowing they always had a safe place to call home.



The funeral will be held Tuesday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with Mass at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton. Interment, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.



Friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.





