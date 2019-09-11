|
Roger D. Sewall, 69, of Fleetville passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after a long illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, the former Marina Macedonio.
Born in Flushing, N.Y., he was the son of Faye Appel Sewall, Tampa, Fla., and the late George Sewall. He was a member of the Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green, and he was a graduate of Flushing High School and New York University. Roger enlisted in the United States Army on July 29, 1968, serving with the military police in Vietnam until his discharge on March 1, 1971. After his discharge, he had been employed for 30-plus years as a deputy U.S. Marshall in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Scranton, and later as a court security officer in Scranton until his retirement in January. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Roger was a loving and caring husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother and friend who enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Surviving are a son, David Sewall and wife, Jenn, Amsterdam, Netherlands; daughter, Christina Sherstad and husband, Brandon, the Woodlands, Texas; son, Joseph Sewall, Senoia, Ga.; stepson, John Mory and wife, Christy, Woodbridge, Va.; stepdaughters, Angela Walter and husband, Lucas, Bethlehem; and Anne Hoopingarner and husband, Jeff, Dalton; grandchildren, Rachel, John Tyler, Harmony, Ean, Carmina, Odin and Korbin; brothers, Jack Sewall, Orlando, Fla.; and Thomas Sewall, Fort Myers, Fla.; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in the Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green. Friends may call Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment with military honors at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vietnam Memorial Fund at vvmf.org. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 11, 2019