Roger Edward Teske, 89, of Dunmore, died Dec. 30 at Moses Taylor Hospital. He is survived by his wife, the former Christine Young. The couple had been married for 63 years.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary Warman Teske. He attended the Scranton public schools and, before to retirement, he worked for the former Gould Battery in production.
He was a proud United States Army veteran and served during the Korean War as a tank driver. He was an avid New York Giants, Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics fan. He was a member of the 606 Social Club in Scranton and McHugh-Bushweller Post 3474 in Dunmore. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Also surviving are daughters, Karen Barraro and husband, James, Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and Jeanine Mayer, Dunmore; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private services were held. Interment with military honors was at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Memorial contributions may be sent to McHugh-Bushweller Post 3474, 110 Chestnut St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home, Inc. 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 7, 2020