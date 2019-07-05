Home

Roger L. Riddell Obituary
Roger L. Riddell, 66, of Scott Twp., died Tuesday morning. His wife of 40 years is the former Carol Gregorowicz.

An Old Forge High School graduate, he was retired from employment at Gentex Optics and recently Maid Rite where he often bragged about his co-workers. He was an avid Penn State fan and enjoyed his time outdoors fishing and walking with his dogs. His granddaughters were his pride and joy.

Also surviving are a son, Roger S. Riddell, Greenfield Twp.; a brother, William and wife, Cathy, Pittsburgh; granddaughters, Kylie and Ashlyn Riddell; and nieces.

Per his request, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on July 5, 2019
