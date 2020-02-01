|
Roger L. Slocum, 55, of Forest City, died Jan. 22 at Regional Hospital of Scranton after an illness.
Born Aug. 27, 1964, in Susquehanna, he was the son of Phyllis Towner Slocum of Kingsley and Gayle Slocum of Waymart.
Roger was a 1982 graduate of Forest City High School and had been employed as a nurse at Meadow View Healthcare Center, Montrose, before his illness. He was a fan of Star Wars and the rock band KISS, and maintained a vast collection of memorabilia for both. He was especially fond of his cats.
He is survived by a sister, Dale Weida and husband, Robert, of Kingsley; two nieces, Shaunna Holmes and husband, Nicholas, of Pleasant Mount; and Alexis Hancock of Kingsley; a nephew, Christopher Fico of Kingsley; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.
The family requests memorial contributions be sent in Roger's name to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 State Route 706, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 1, 2020