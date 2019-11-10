|
Roger P. Grimes, a longtime resident of San Francisco, died in the arms of Andrea, his beloved wife of 35 years, on Oct. 28, the feast of St. Jude (his favorite saint).
Roger was born on July 13, 1939, to Esther Celeste Hoban and Roger Patrick Grimes in Scranton, Pa. He was the grandson of Roger F. Grimes, one of the first motormen for the Scranton Electric Railway, founded in 1887. He attended St. Patrick's School, Olyphant, and Scranton Tech High School. At the age of 16, he enlisted in the Pennsylvania National Guard and a year later he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served honorably in the Philippines and Okinawa. He was a proud Marine who served his country well. Semper Fidelis!
Roger loved his City by the Bay and sweet memories of his hometown Scranton. He was a life member of the NE Detachment, U.S. Marine Corps League. Roger's greatest legacy is his family. In addition to Andrea and his extended Vossenberg family, Roger leaves his strong and resilient children, Michael (Sharon), Roger, Genevieve Grimes-Gandal, and his cherished granddaughter, Chloe Gandal (they were two peas in a pod). He was a three-time cancer survivor whose last years were a miracle of modern medicine, a gift that extended his productive, loving life and deep spirituality. Love and hugs to his friends.
Donations may be made to The National Museum of the Marine Corps, Scranton Public Library or the National Shrine of St. Jude, Chicago. Please visit Roger's online tribute at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 10, 2019