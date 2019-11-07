|
|
Roger Reed Foster, 77, of Mount Cobb, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Tribute at the Glen in Woodbridge, Va., from complications due to Alzheimer's. He was the widower of Linda (Schommer) Foster, who passed away on Feb. 14, 2008. The couple was married for 41 years.
Born in Mount Cobb, he was the son of the late Edwin Leroy and Gladys (Compton) Foster. After graduating from Jefferson High School, Roger served in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1963, was a Freemason and very active in his church. For many years, he was the sales manager at Mount Cobb RV. As an avid outdoorsman, Roger enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, shooting and was a longtime member of the Moscow Sportsmen's Club.
Roger is survived by his son, David Reed Foster and his wife, Diana, of Manassas, Va.; his daughter, Karen Foster Bowen and her husband, Mike, of Moscow; his brother, Jerry Bruce Foster and his wife, April, of Brussels, Belgium; his grandchildren, Michael, Collin, William and Julia Foster, and Tate and Aubrey Bowen; and many nieces and nephews of the Foster, Schommer and Butler families.
The viewing will be held Friday, Nov. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp.
Funeral services, interment and military honors will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011; or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th floor, New York, NY 10001. To share memories of Roger, visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 7, 2019