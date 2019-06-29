Home

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Peckville Missionary Church
340 Hickory St
Peck­ville, PA
View Map
Roger W. Hocking Obituary
Roger W. Hocking, 96, Scranton, died Tuesday in the Allied Services Hospice Unit, Scranton.

Born in North Abington Twp., he was educated in Scranton schools. He served in the United States Army during WWII. He was employed at the former Duke Tire, of Scranton, for 27 years, and, before retirement, he was employed at Kost Tire as a store manager for more than 30 years. He was a very active member of the Providence Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and, then, later, the former Country Alliance Church of Ransom, which now merged with the Peckville Christian Missionary. Roger, along with his best friend, Bob Klein, were often found singing at Missions throughout Lackawanna County.

Roger loved baseball, especially the Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed traveling, and his passion was spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, the former Alice I. White Hocking; stepson, Karl Williams and his wife, Denise, Waymart; nieces, Barbara Burnett, Huntington, Ind.; nephew, Jeffrey Manning and his wife, Jackie, Moosic.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years and one day, Marion Evans Hocking; and two sisters.

A funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Peckville Missionary Church, 340 Hickory St., Peck­ville, with the Rev. Nestor Soto officiating. Interment will be private in the Clarks Green Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements by the Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information, or to send condolences, visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 29, 2019
