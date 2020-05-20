|
|
Roger W. Miller, 56, of Dalton, passed away at Allied Hospice in Scranton after a hard-fought, yearlong battle with cancer. His wife is the former Ginger Goble. The couple was married in 1988.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Robert B. and Lois Demming Miller. He was a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School. Roger was the owner-operator of Robert Miller Excavating, which he took over with the passing of his father. He dug graves for many cemeteries in the community for more than 35 years, as well as completing many residential excavating jobs.
Roger was also the roadmaster of La Plume Twp., a position in which he also followed in his father's footsteps. Roger enjoyed helping people and used his mechanical know-how to mend many a neighborhood bike, get a car running or help complete a project. He was a unique combination of knowledge and "get it done" attitude and his presence will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was an unsung hero to many.
Roger enjoyed many activities and hobbies and made many friends through them. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and spent countless hours in the woods, many with his nephew Brian alongside. He was in bowling leagues and the Polish Club of Scranton golf league. Roger was also involved with many shooting activities and won numerous trophies and awards for trap shooting. He was also a member of the Scranton Rifle Club and greatly enjoyed the time spent shooting WWII rifles with John Scondars and the boys.
Most importantly, Roger was a family man, a cherished husband, father, brother and uncle. His help with any problem was always just a phone call away and he saved the day many a time. His laugh, his smile and his fun-loving nature can never be replaced, only emulated.
Surviving are his son, Robert D. Miller, Dalton; brother, Robert E. Miller and wife, Sue, Landsdale; niece, Amy Miller Stagbauer and husband, Rob, Landsdale; nephew, Brian A. Miller and wife, Monique, Nicholson; and several more great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald A. Miller.
Due to the current circumstances, a service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services located at 418 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help with expenses can be made to Ginger Miller, P.O. Box 361, Dalton, PA 18414.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020