Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Roger Miller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger W. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger W. Miller Obituary
Roger W. Miller, 56, of Dalton, passed away at Allied Hospice in Scranton after a hard-fought, yearlong battle with cancer. His wife is the former Ginger Goble. The couple was married in 1988.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Robert B. and Lois Demming Miller. He was a graduate of Lackawan­na Trail High School. Roger was the owner-operator of Robert Miller Excavating, which he took over with the passing of his father. He dug graves for many cemeteries in the community for more than 35 years, as well as completing many residential excavating jobs.

Roger was also the roadmaster of La Plume Twp., a position in which he also followed in his father's footsteps. Roger enjoyed helping people and used his mechanical know-how to mend many a neighborhood bike, get a car running or help complete a project. He was a unique combination of knowledge and "get it done" attitude and his presence will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was an unsung hero to many.

Roger enjoyed many activities and hobbies and made many friends through them. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and spent countless hours in the woods, many with his nephew Brian alongside. He was in bowling leagues and the Polish Club of Scranton golf league. Roger was also involved with many shooting activities and won numerous trophies and awards for trap shooting. He was also a member of the Scranton Rifle Club and greatly enjoyed the time spent shooting WWII rifles with John Scondars and the boys.

Most importantly, Roger was a family man, a cherished husband, father, brother and uncle. His help with any problem was always just a phone call away and he saved the day many a time. His laugh, his smile and his fun-loving nature can never be replaced, only emulated.

Surviving are his son, Robert D. Miller, Dalton; brother, Robert E. Miller and wife, Sue, Landsdale; niece, Amy Miller Stagbauer and husband, Rob, Landsdale; nephew, Brian A. Miller and wife, Monique, Nicholson; and several more great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald A. Miller.

Due to the current circumstances, a service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services located at 418 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help with expenses can be made to Ginger Miller, P.O. Box 361, Dalton, PA 18414.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -