Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Allgood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Allgood Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland Allgood Sr. Obituary

Roland Allgood Sr., son of the late Dorothy Mott, born in Scranton on Sept. 17, 1932, passed away Nov. 11, 2020 in Scranton. He served in the Air Force as a flight mechanic in the Korean War and later worked for the Erie Lackawanna Railroad and as a letter carrier in Succasunna and Morristown, N.J.

Roland is survived by his brothers, Jerry Mott and Billy Mott; his children, James, Mary, Roland Jr., Anthony, Isabelle, Teri, and Jeanne; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Rose Ann; brother, Patrick; and son, Peter Francis.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment, committal services and military honors will be accorded at Cathedral Cemetery immediately following. Please be advised that all CDC guidelines will be followed, face covering will be required and social distancing enforced.

In lieu of flowers or Mass cards, please consider a donation to: s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, in Roland's memory. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -