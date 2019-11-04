|
|
Roland J. Giorgetti, 97, of Taylor, formerly of South Scranton, died Sunday surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 32 years, the former Pauline Guidici, preceded him in death in 1978.
Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late Severino and Julia Baccicci Georgetti. He was a member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish.
Roland was employed for 30 years as a paint sprayer for Sikorsky Aircraft, where he painted Marine One, the presidential helicopter, and Corsair aircraft used in World War II. He also worked part-time at the University of Bridgeport. An accomplished musician, Roland played accordion in a band at various locations throughout the city, such as the Blue Note, the Savoy and the Domino.
Roland was a loving and generous father, father-in-law and grandfather. He enjoyed cooking all types of Italian foods and especially took pride in his home, decorating every chance he got.
He is survived by a daughter, Marina Partyka and husband, Perry, of Taylor; a grandson, Christopher Partyka, of Taylor; two sisters: Josephine Talerico, of North Carolina; and Diane Guzinski, of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by five sisters, Jennie Fiorenza, Susan Morgan, Norma Darbenzio, Mary Georgetti and Nancy Goldberg; and two brothers, Dominick and Albert Georgetti.
The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial at a time to be determined, followed by interment at Italian American Cemetery.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton PA 18505.
The family requests that those attending the funeral on Wednesday please proceed directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 or at www.stjosephscenter.org; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at .
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 4, 2019