|
|
Roland "Rollo" Warrick, age 63, of Falls, passed away Wednesday morning at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after an acute illness. He is survived by his fiancée and best friend of 13 years, Joan (Whitaker) Wincovitch.
A Scranton native, Rollo was born on Feb. 28, 1957, to the late Rollo and Anna (Zawada) Warrick. He was a graduate of the former Scranton Tech High School before serving as the tree trimmer for the city of Scranton's Public Works Department. Upon his father's passing, he took over his business, Northern Tree Expert Co., along with his son, Randy. They worked side by side until Randy's unexpected death in March of this year.
A kind, caring and loving soul, Rollo would do anything for anyone in need. Family, especially his grandchildren, were the center of his life. He took great pride in his work and was widely known as the best in his field.
Leaving behind countless family and friends, he will be forever loved and missed.
Rollo is survived by his daughter-in-law, Tammi Warrick of Clarks Summit; his grandchildren, Damian and Madalyn Warrick, Michael Wincovitch and wife, Rosie, of Taylor, and their children, Francesca and Bianca, and Kimberly Reed and husband, Jeff, of Dalton, and their son, Jeffrey; his sister, Carol McDonald and family of Florida; and nieces and nephews.
Rollo's only child, his business partner and friend, Randy Warrick, preceded him in death. This was a loss that left Rollo and the rest of the family heartbroken.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Celebration of life services will be determined at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 24, 2020