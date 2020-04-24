Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Warrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland "Rollo" Warrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland "Rollo" Warrick Obituary
Roland "Rollo" Warrick, age 63, of Falls, passed away Wednesday morning at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after an acute illness. He is survived by his fiancée and best friend of 13 years, Joan (Whitaker) Wincovitch.

A Scranton native, Rollo was born on Feb. 28, 1957, to the late Rollo and Anna (Zawada) Warrick. He was a graduate of the former Scranton Tech High School before serving as the tree trimmer for the city of Scranton's Public Works Depart­ment. Upon his father's passing, he took over his business, Northern Tree Expert Co., along with his son, Randy. They worked side by side until Randy's unexpected death in March of this year.

A kind, caring and loving soul, Rollo would do anything for anyone in need. Family, especially his grandchildren, were the center of his life. He took great pride in his work and was widely known as the best in his field.

Leaving behind countless family and friends, he will be forever loved and missed.

Rollo is survived by his daughter-in-law, Tammi Warrick of Clarks Summit; his grandchildren, Damian and Madalyn Warrick, Michael Wincovitch and wife, Rosie, of Taylor, and their children, Francesca and Bianca, and Kimberly Reed and husband, Jeff, of Dalton, and their son, Jeffrey; his sister, Carol McDonald and family of Florida; and nieces and nephews.

Rollo's only child, his business partner and friend, Randy Warrick, preceded him in death. This was a loss that left Rollo and the rest of the family heartbroken.

Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.

Celebration of life services will be determined at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -