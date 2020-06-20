Home

Rolf Bortner Obituary

Rolf Hedin Bortner, 72, died Sunday evening at his son's home in Waymart. He was the husband of the late Catherine Ward Bortner, who passed away Jan. 25, 2012.

Born in Huntington, Long Island, he was the son of the late Robert and Siv Hedin Bortner. He was a graduate of the Williston Academy, where he excelled in sports, especially soccer and lacrosse. He also attended Wesleyan University. He was a proud United States Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam conflict. He was employed as a grip for the labor union Local #52 IATSE for more than 40 years.

Rolf enjoyed riding motorcycles, and was an avid target shooter and gun collector.

Surviving are a son, Robert Bortner and his partner, Brianna McAllister, and her daughter, Hazel Blocker, Waymart; a grandson, Rolf Bortner, Waymart; a niece, Brook Bortner, California; and several other nieces and nephews on his wife's side.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Bret Bortner.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.


Published in Scranton Times on June 20, 2020
