Romaine Donnelly Zielenski, 80, a longtime Taylor resident, died Tuesday morning at Allied Hospice in Scranton, after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 39 years, Walter Zielenski, on May 7, 1998.



Born at St. Joseph's in Scranton on Aug. 4, 1938, daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Pepsin Donnelly, Romaine was raised in Taylor and attended Taylor schools. Before retiring in 2012, she worked for the Riverside School District for 42 years.



She loved bowling and golfing, even in local leagues, and her movie nights with her women's club of many friends. A die-hard fan of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees, above all else came her family. Her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, meant the world to her. Loved by many, she will forever be missed.



She is survived by her loving sons, Walter Zielenski and wife, Gloria, Baltic, Conn.; and Joseph Zielenski and wife, Amy, Raleigh, N.C.; six adored grandchildren, Ashley Zielenski; Jessica Lipe and husband, Joseph (Starr); Daniel, Paige, Robert and Andrew Zielenski; and great-grandchildren, Gunnar and Hazel Roe Lipe.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert F. Zielenski, on Sept. 10, 1995.



The funeral will be Saturday with a 9:15 a.m. blessing from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, to be celebrated by Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on July 25, 2019