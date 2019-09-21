Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Romaine E. Jacques Obituary
Romaine E. Jacques, 90, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Meadows Manor, Dallas, Pa., with her family by her side.

Born on Jan. 31, 1929, in Dalton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Clara (Bedell) Singer. She was a graduate of Falls Overfield High School, class of 1947, Mill City. Prior to retirement, Romaine was employed as a cook for the Tunkhannock Area Middle School. She was a faithful and dedicated member of the Mill City Assembly of God Church.

She loved her family and greatly enjoyed gathering together at special events. All the fond memories will never be forgotten.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Frederick W. Jacques; son, Frederick W. Jacques Jr.; and brothers, Raymond and Clyde Singer.

Surviving are her daughter, Linda Chorba and her husband, Frank, Orange; grandchildren, Lori Terrana and her husband, John, Shavertown; Luke Chorba and his wife, Michelle, Centermoreland; great-grandchildren, Jonathon Berryman, Shavertown; Brandon and Hayley Chorba, Centermoreland; great-great-grandchildren, Blake, Bryce and Brantley Berryman, and Emma Chorba; brothers, Glen Singer and wife, Scranton; Homer Singer and wife, Chicago, Ill.; sister, Sandra Hopkins and husband, Clarks Summit; as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Romaine's request, there will be a private burial at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are in the care of the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705.

For additional information or to leave Romaine's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 21, 2019
