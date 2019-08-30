|
|
Romaine Kozik, 81, of Peckville died Monday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Stephen Kozik, for almost 62 years.
Born in Jessup, daughter of the late George and Mary Gregoreski Bzdick, she was a graduate of Jessup High School and was employed at Acme Markets for many years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Michael's Church, Queen of Angels Parish.
Also surviving are a daughter, Cindy Gasper and husband, Michael, Jessup; and two grandsons, Adam Gasper, Philadelphia; and Nicholas Gasper, Jessup.
The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 30, 2019