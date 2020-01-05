|
|
On Dec. 9, Roman Andrew Borek (RAB), the family's newest octogenarian, a devoted Christian and disciple of scriptures, journeyed to Our Almighty Savior.
Roman was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Teofila (née Piontek); infant brother, Joseph; sister, Eleanor Borek Lulkoski; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Ann Doyle Borek.
Roman is survived by his brothers, Andrew and wife, Barbara, Newton (Clarks Summit, Pa); and Francis, Bloomfield, N.J.; twin brother, Edward, who resides at the family homestead in the village of Milwaukee (Clarks Summit, Pa.); and several nieces and nephews. At the homestead, the twins were delivered into life by a midwife. It is a place Roman enjoyed immensely during his early years. He always returned to his homestead with a biannually extended visit to include participating in the Borek/Pendrak family reunion, of which he was an active and key committee member.
RAB attended Newton-Ransom High School. He served as class president, valedictorian, and was a member of the National Honor Society. He received the American Legion Award and the Reader's Digest Foundation Award. RAB received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. He studied European history of the 20th century at Columbia University in New York City and undertook graduate studies in child psychology at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, N.J. He received a master's degree in theology at Ambassador College, Pasadena, Calif.
RAB was the business house manager at Ambassador Auditorium. The position involved him with visits by Queen Sirikit of Thailand, Mrs. Anwar (Jehan) Sadat, five-star Gen. Omar Bradley, Abba Eban, and many other dignitaries. He worked with Bing Crosby, Arthur Rubinstein and Gene Kelley on TV specials. Other performances included but were not limited to the London Symphony Orchestra, the Moscow Ballet, the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Luciano Pavarotti and Placido Domingo. He also worked with Bob Hope, Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, Vladimir Horowitz, Leonard Bernstein, Lucille Ball, Joan Sutherland, Beverly Sills, Olympic diver Greg Louganis and Olympic high jumper Dwight Stones. After several years of working with Ambassador Auditorium, RAB was known as "Mr. Ambassador." He was also a charter member of the Ambassador International Cultural Foundation.
During the 1984 Summer Olympics, RAB was host to Prince Phillip and Princess Anne of England. During their stay in Los Angeles, he was responsible for the Royals and their entourage. This forged a friendship and invitation to have a private tour of Buckingham Palace. Roman was captivated by the protocol and splendor of the monarchy and produced several museum-quality replicas of royal crowns, which he presented at various events.
RAB was a member, officer and/or board member/director for the following organization: the Fine Arts Club of Pasadena, MacDowell Club of Allied Arts, Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Gamble House, Pasadena Arts Council. English Speaking Union, and Tanglewood Music Festival. RAB received the Gold Crown Award from the Fine Arts Club of Pasadena. A man who lived his life simply and modestly, he was lavish in his giving, both of his time and resources, including substantial financial contributions to fine arts education. A tribute and honor, and celebration of life for his meaningful contributions to society, RAB was gifted a substantial living endowment for the University of Southern California students' awards program. A very proud moment during past decades for RAB was to be the presenter of the USC awards for the Roman Andrew Borek Collaborative Art Scholarship, which is presented to an international doctoral candidate at USC. This scholarship will continue in memory of RAB.
RAB was recognized in the orginal society register of the Southern California Bluebook. RAB traveled to Poland to do extensive research on family ancestry. The research aided RAB in producing and publishing the Borek/Pendrak Family Reunion History Book consisting of seven generations of family trees and photos. He was instrumental in the biennial Borek/Pendrak Family Reunion, a tradition that began in 1945 to honor WWII veterans, which is held at the Borek homestead where RAB grew up.
RAB also coordinated a 21-day trip to China for 200 Ambassador candidates as a guest of the Republic of China and the Premier. He went to Israel on two separate occasions for archaeological digs. He visited England multiple times, Buckingham Palace being the first stop on his list to see the Royal Family. He also visited Syria, Jordan, Egypt, took several business cruises to South America, the Pamana Canal, the Caribbean and Hawaii.
Mr. Ambassador, a life well-lived, eternal rest, Amen.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020