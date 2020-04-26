|
|
Brother Romuald Chinetsky, OFM, 90, a professed Franciscan friar for 63 years, died March 10 at Teresian House.
Mass of remembrance was held at St. Mary of the Angels Chapel at Siena College, Loudonville, N.Y.
Romuald was born on March 3, 1930, in Throop, Pa., to Vincent and Anna (née Palachick) and baptized Francis. After graduating from high school, Romuald enlisted in the military and was assigned to the mess hall. He attended the United States Army's culinary school and spent two years as a cook, spending part of his enlistment in Korea, before he was honorably discharged in 1953.
In 1954, Romuald was admitted into the Province's lay brother training program at St. Stephen's Friary in Croghan, N.Y. He was received into the novitiate at St. Raphael Friary in Lafayette, N.J., in 1956 and professed first vows one year later on Jan. 26, 1957. Three years later, Rom made his solemn profession on Jan. 26, 1960, at St. Anthony Shrine in Boston.
During initial formation, Rom began working as a cook and a baker in 1957 while living at St. Joseph Seraphic Seminary in Callicoon, N.Y., and he remained there after making his solemn profession. In 1963, he moved to St. Francis College in Rye Beach, N.H., where he continued working in the kitchen. Four years later, he moved to Siena College and began a 44-year stint as the friary's guestmaster, maintaining the residence and managing hospitality, greeting visitors and arranging guest accommodations.
In 2011, Romuald retired and moved to Holy Name Friary in Ringwood, N.J. When the skilled nursing facility closed in 2019, he moved to Teresian House, not far from Siena College.
Romuald is survived by a brother, Vincent, of Throop, Pa.; and three sisters, Jean (William) Simone, also of Throop; Marion (James) Kennis, of Riceville, Tenn.; and Arlene Powell, of Buffalo, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be sent to Franciscan Friars - Holy Name Province, 144 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001-3202.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020