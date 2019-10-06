|
Ronald C. Spencer, 72, of Tunkhannock died Friday at Allied Services Hospice in Scranton. His wife is the former Tammy Miller and they have been married for 26 years.
Born in Scranton, he is the son of the late Clifford and Margaret Sikos Spencer.
Prior to retiring, he was employed at Proctor & Gamble for 31 years as a technician.
He was a member of the Mehoopany United Methodist Church.
Ronald is also survived by two daughters, Lori Cobb and husband, Steve, of Nicholson; and Ashley Spencer, of Tunkhannock; two brothers, Kevin, of Nicholson; and Danny, and wife, Joyce, of Nicholson; and a sister, Diane Wood and husband, John, of Kutztown.
Funeral services by the Rev. Julie Rosensteel of the Mehoopany United Methodist Church will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Interment will be held in the Nicholson Cemetery.
A viewing will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Shelter in Montrose.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019