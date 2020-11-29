Home

Ronald Celmer, 73, of Old Forge, died Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton due to complications from COVID-19. His widow is the former Angie Freda. The couple celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary Sept. 16.

He was born in Old Forge, son of the late Edward and Florence Tetlock Celmer. Ron was a graduate of Old Forge High School, class of 1965, and a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was employed for many years at GNB Technologies, Dunmore, until his retirement.

In addition to his wife, who was his whole world, he is survived by his son, Ronald and his wife, Maria Celmer, Eynon; his daughter, Renee Stinson, Old Forge; his grandson, Brendan Stinson and fiancé, Olivia; granddaughter, Antonia Stinson; brother, Jeff and wife, Janice Celmer; his sister, Geraldine Plevyak; and his best buddy, his fur baby, Newton Celmer.

As per Ron's wishes, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours.

The Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.


