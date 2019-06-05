Ronald D. Quinn, 65, of Kirkwood, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2. He was born June 5, 1953, in Blakely, Pa.



He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Betty Quinn; and brother, Frank Quinn. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; and their children, Katie, Nathan (Rachel), Connor (Airyell), Taylor; and a very special granddaughter, Kailey.



He was employed at IBM for over 30 years as a physical designer and after retirement continued to work at ASIC North as circuit physical designer. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as fishing, golfing, gambling, laying by the pool, working on the house and most of all making everyone laugh. Ron was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who was greatly loved and will be missed by everyone who knew him.



A funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent Blessed Sacrament Church, Vestal, N.Y., Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, N.Y.



The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main St., Binghamton, Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2019