Ronald E. "Ron" Gordon, 83, of Moosic, died Saturday morning at his home. His wife is the former Mary Ann Sweeney.



Born Dec. 9, 1935, in Moosic, he was the son of the late William and Victoria Hunt Gordon. Ron was a United States Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War, obtaining the rank of staff sergeant.



He was of the Presbyterian faith.



Ron had a long career in the bar and restaurant business, and was owner/operator of the Clam House in Scranton for many years. He was most recently employed by Linda Kay's Diner in the Green Ridge section of Scranton. His warm smile and superb demeanor endeared him to the many patrons of the restaurant. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.



Also surviving are his children, Kimberly A. Gordon-Ruthkosky and husband, Robert, Scranton; son, Kenneth Gordon, Scranton; grandson, Jacob Ruthkosky; stepdaughters, Dawn Yates, Moosic; Tricia Bernotsky, Scranton; and Elizabeth Flynn, Taylor; and nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his brother and sisters.



Interment will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.





