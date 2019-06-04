Ronald E. Young Sr., 84, of Pittston, and formerly of Honesdale, died Friday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty C. Davis, who died July 14, 2014. The couple was married for 61 years.



Born in Scranton on Oct. 5, 1934, son of the late Richard and Evelyn Stark Young, he began working for Agway at the age of 19 as a truck driver. Later in life, he managed Agway stores throughout the Northeast and was one of Agway's best managers. Once he retired, he helped individuals do income taxes and also taught classes in tax preparation.



He was a ham radio enthusiast and enjoyed flying gliders. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed cheering for Penn State and N.Y. Giants football.



A former resident of Factoryville, he was a past member of the Factoryville Methodist Church.



Surviving are his sons, Ronald E. Young Jr. and wife, Brenda, Palmer, Alaska; David Young and wife, Teresa, Honesdale; Richard Young, Syracuse, N.Y.; Jerald Young, Pittston; and John Young, Rowlands; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Elaine, Patricia and Betty.



The funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, by Pastor Miguel Arenas of the Central United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Indian Orchard Cemetery.



Friends may visit Wednesday, 10 until service time.

