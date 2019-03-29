Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Fahey Jr.. View Sign

Ronald Fahey Jr., Dickson City, died Tuesday at Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center, Olyphant.



Born in Orange, N.J., on March 1, 1955, the son of Ronald Fahey and Elizabeth McLoughlin Fahey, East Orange, N.J., he graduated from West Orange Mount High School in New Jersey class of '73. He was a self-employed electrician.



Ronald Fahey Jr. was a loving father to three children and grandfather to a beautiful baby girl. He was a true outdoorsman with a heart of gold. His sense of humor could fill any room with happiness and laughter.



Ronald is survived by his children, Rande Fahey and wife, Amanda, Dickson City; Robyn Fedorisin and husband, Michael, Dickson City; and son, Cody Fahey, Milford. He is also survived by brothers, Scott Fahey and Bernie Fahey; and sisters, Gail Hasson, Lori Frate and Diane Reese; his former wife, Donna Frable; nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Eagle Hose Company Hall, located at 1 Eagle Lane, Dickson City.



A blessing service will be conducted at 3 p.m.



Arrangements are by the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City.



601 Dundaff St

Dickson City , PA 18519

