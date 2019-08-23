|
|
Ronald G. Pelucacci, a lifelong resident of the Tripp Park section of Scranton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21.
He was the son of the late Roland "Bingo" and Wanda Chapa Pelucacci. He was a graduate of Central High School, Keystone Junior College and DeAnza College in Cupertino, Calif.
Ron was honorably discharged from the military where he bravely served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. There he received the National Defense Service Medal in rifle sharpshooting.
Before his retirement, Ron was employed at the Tobyhanna Army Depot in the operations department of traffic management and transportation. Ron was an avid Penn State, New York Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers fan.
Uncle Ronnie was the "Best Uncle" to his three nieces whom he loved with all his heart.
Ron is survived by his brother, Gary and wife, Debbie, Scranton; sister, Lisa Carozza and husband, attorney Ross Carozza, Duryea; nieces, Dr. Lauren Pelucacci, Lindsey Pelucacci and Brianna Carozza.
Private funeral services will be conducted from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church. Interment with military honors will be in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 23, 2019