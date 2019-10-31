|
|
Ronald H. Zeibig of Tunkhannock passed away Monday in the Green Ridge Care Center, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Summers Zeibig.
He was born in Queens, N.Y., on May 1, 1933, the son of Gustav and Helen Zeibig.
He was a United States Army veteran and had been employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot and several other corporations as an electrical engineer. While living in Long Island, he was very active with the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a Boy Scout leader.
Surviving are a son, Ronald Zeibig Jr., of Long Island; daughters, Laura Frisvold, of Tunkhannock, and Susan Gaynor, of Falls; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be Saturday at 4:30 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 until the time of service. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 31, 2019