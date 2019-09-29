|
Ronald Hannon, 71, of Moosic died Friday at Geisinger CMC.
Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Chris and Hilda Perfetto Hannon. Indefatigable, determined, unyielding to adversity, caring, loyal, fun to be with – all words that most aptly describe the Woo. Ronnie was always happy being somewhere and going somewhere. He was always ready for the next event - a baseball game, football game, cup of coffee at Starbucks, ice cream, a bowl of tripe or pizza, the little things made him happy. He loved his mother and was determined to care for her. He respected and adored his sister, thought his brothers were great and loved his dogs, Thelma and Louise, like they were his children. Determined to keep his friendships alive, he spent time cultivating friendships - always meeting new people and developing long-lasting relationships. Ronnie lived the best life he could, while he could, and there was not a mean-spirited ounce to him. He lived life fully - as if every day was a great adventure to be enjoyed and not wasted.
Ronnie, also known affectionately as the Woo, the Riverside Peak, the Cannon, the Basher and the White Shadow, had a story to go with acquiring every one of those nicknames. From early adolescence, he loved weight-lifting and strength training, and he developed a physique admired by all, including perfect biceps - thereafter called the Riverside Peak. Ronnie loved sports and participated in all, but was especially crazy about football. After a successful high school career where he played various positions including running back and linebacker, he continued his love of football with semi-pro teams, including the Northeast Stars, where he was honored with 1st team all-star accolades as a defensive back. His nicknames the Woo and the Cannon came from his vicious tackles on opposing running backs and receivers. His commitment to the game, and the desire to play football and get an education, landed him a scholarship to Duke University, where he played as a defensive corner and safety. Shortly after graduating from Duke, Ronnie held several sales positions before he went into the entertainment business as an exotic dancer with the stage name the White Shadow. Ronnie eventually moved to Las Vegas, a town he loved, and worked in the food and beverage industry at the famous Luxor. Upon moving back to the Scranton area after many years in Las Vegas to essentially care for his mom, Ronnie was engaged in the food and beverage business as the purchasing manager at the Radisson at Lackawanna Station hotel, a maître d at the Fusion restaurant at the Steamtown Mall, and customer service at the Mount Airy Hotel and Casino, before his illness forced his retirement. Ronnie had an infectious personality and will be missed by all near and far.
Surviving are five brothers, Harold and wife, Janice, Avoca; Joseph, Scranton; Benjamin, Old Forge; and Chris and George, Moosic; a sister, Maryanne Maczuga and husband, Louis, Moosic; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael; and sister-in-law, Sharon.
The family would like to thank the staff at Geisinger for their outstanding care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, Davis St. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Pittston. Arrangements by the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 29, 2019