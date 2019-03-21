Ronald J. Klein, 86, East Windsor Twp., N.J., and formerly of Scranton, died Sunday at home.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Carl and Jean Klein, he was a Korean War veteran, serving as a paratrooper for the United States Army.
Ronald was a devoted Christian who loved spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are three children, Ron, Teri and Steve; and six grandchildren, Eric, Leah, Kyle, Kevin, Amber and Autumn.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Carl Jr.; and a sister, Jean Smith.
A viewing will be today from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment with military honors, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 21, 2019