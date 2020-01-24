|
|
Ronald J. Legg Sr., 75, of Covington Twp., died unexpectedly at his house on Wednesday.
Born Oct. 25, 1944, in Daleville, he was the son of the late William and Sally Pickrell Legg. He attended Moscow High School and was a graduate of Scranton Tech. Ron was a member of the Spring Brook Congregational Church. Before his retirement, Ron was the owner and operator of Legg's Towing/Garage in Covington Twp. for more than 44 years until a fire destroyed his business in 2014.
He was a loving father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Ron was a beloved coach for the North Pocono Warriors Junior Football for many years. He also coached Little League baseball teams. Ron loved all sports, especially football and baseball. He was a lifetime fan of the Oakland Raiders. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. His personality was larger than life and his storytelling and theatrics were well known. He left an unforgettable imprint on many of the lives he touched. Ron will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his children, Michelle Carr and Ron J. Legg Jr., of Covington Twp.; John W. Legg and fiancée, Meredith, of Spring Brook Twp.; and Leonard Van Orden, of Edwardsville, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Juli Hineline, Jordan Carr, Morgan Carr, Brandon Legg, Autumn Legg; Kaelyn Dale and husband, Trent; Calvin Craig, Dylan Legg and Lucas Van Orden; great-granddaughter, Jasmyne; his brother, William E. Legg, of Covington Twp.; and nieces and nephews. Also, his companion of many years, Debra Silva and her family.
Funeral services will be Monday at 10 a.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, Pa. Interment and committal services will be conducted at Spring Brook Cemetery, Spring Brook Twp.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 24, 2020