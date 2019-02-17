Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald J. Pocius. View Sign

Ronald J. Pocius, 65, Scranton, died Thursday evening at Brookline Healthcare Center in Mifflintown.



Born on June 26, 1953, son of Violet Savage Pocius, of Scranton, and the late Lewis Pocius, he graduated from Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster in 1971. He attended Penn State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in forestry. Before retirement, he served as the vice president of fulfillment at HarperCollins Publishers.



An avid outdoorsman, he could often be found fishing at his family's cottage or honing his skills as a nature photographer. Ron also loved cooking and crafted delicious meals for his family. A Philadelphia native, he was also a loyal fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. At peace, he will be forever missed by his family and friends.



He is survived by his loving daughter, Nicolette Pocius, Boston; his brother, Gerald Pocius, Nova Scotia, Halifax, Canada; Gerald's child, Kasey Pocius; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.



A celebration of life is scheduled for Good Friday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 4 p.m. until services. Private burial, Cathedral Cemetery.



Visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave an online condolence.

125 North Main Avenue

Scranton , PA 18504

