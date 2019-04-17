Services have been set for Ronald J. Pocius, 65, of Scranton, who died Feb. 14.
A celebration of life will be held Friday at 6 p.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 4 until services. Private burial will be Saturday at the Cathedral Cemetery.
