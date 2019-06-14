Ronald Jay Mengel, 81, of Jefferson Twp., passed into the arms of Our Lord on Monday, June 10, at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He celebrated 62 years of marriage to his high school sweetheart, MaryAnn Skrapits.



Born in Tatamy, Pa., he was the son of the late Lawrence and Leovella Hager Mengel. He graduated from Nazareth Area High School in 1956, where he played basketball and baseball.



He and his wife started their journey in Nazareth. Due to his fascination with firetrucks and the fire service, he accepted a job to work for American La France in Elmira, N.Y., where he also helped form a volunteer fire department in West Elmira, ultimately becoming fire chief. American La France closed the Elmira location and moved it to the Dunmore area, thus relocating to Jefferson Twp., which brought him and his family closer to their hometown of Nazareth.



Ron was a warm and caring man. He thought nothing of walking up to a stranger, befriending him, only to find out that they both knew the same person or place they visited. MaryAnn called him the lawnboy as he mowed at least five lawns of their neighbors, thus affectionately earning him the unofficial title of mayor of their close-knit neighborhood.



He was an avid golfer and follower of the Dunmore High School Lady Bucks basketball team. He also attended 60 years of the Indy 500 race, which he loved watching. Ron was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.



Ron is survived by daughters, Donna McGarrell (Edmund), Nineveh, Ind.; and Michele Dolecek (Eric), Hamlin; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald J. Jr.; and a newborn infant, Lawrence Karl.



The funeral will be Wednesday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the family plot in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Elmira, N.Y.



Friends may call Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Instead of the traditional black attire, he wanted mourners to wear bright colors.



