Ronald Jerowski Obituary

Ronald Jerowski, 79, of Taylor, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife is the former Betty Ann Krypel. The couple were married on Jan. 25, 1964.

Ron was born in Scranton and was the son of the late Roman and Verna Auriemma Jerowski. He was a Unites States Army veteran, member of the Basilica of St. Ann, a 1959 graduate of West Scranton High School and a member of St. Nick's Bowling League. Before his retirement, he was employed by the United Beverage Co., Pittston.

Also surviving are a brother, Roman and his wife, Julie, of Scranton; his niece and caregiver, Deborah English; several other nieces and nephews and a brother-in-law, Robert Krypel.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Jerry.

Ron was an avid fisherman and Cleveland Brown's fan and loved his two dogs, Blossom and Peaches.

Memorial contributions may be sent of St. Jude's, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.


