Ronald K. Crisci, 83, of South Scranton, died Saturday at Linwood Nursing and Rehab Center, East Mountain. His beloved wife and best friend is Thelma (Jones) Crisci. The couple had celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this past July.
Born in West Pittston, he was the son of the late Leo and Theresa Crisci. Ron was the owner of the former Tony Harding's Restaurant on Lackawanna Avenue until 1992 when it was taken for the Steamtown Mall construction. Ron retired from Pasanich Engineering.
Ron was an avid golfer who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing poker with family and friends, and having a coffee while he was people watching.
Ron is also survived by his sons, David A. and his wife, Allison, Massachusetts; Thomas R. and his wife, Kristin, Scranton; 11 grandchildren, Judy Ann Crisci-Burns, Nicole Nagel, Victoria Crisci, David Allen Crisci Jr., Sophia Vivian Crisci, Maddie Crisci, Allison Sobolewski, Michael Sobolewski, Molly Burns, John Burns III and Hailey Moffit; a great-grandson, Luke Nagel; daughters-in-law, Helene Crisci, Scranton; Linda Burns and her husband, John, Stroudsburg; brothers, Michael and his wife, Marilyn, New Jersey; Raymond and his wife, Ann, Florida; sister, Barbara Regula, Connecticut; nieces and nephews.
Ron was also preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Ann; son, Ronald Jr.; and his brother, Richard.
A celebration of life and services will be held Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m., with services at 6:30, officiated by Pastor Don Strope, in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. Interment will be private at the West Pittston Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 16, 2019