Ronald K. Sebastianelli, 74, a lifelong resident of Jessup, passed away at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital after being stricken ill at home on Saturday. His wife of 53 years is the former Cynthia Vispi.
Born in Jessup, he was the son of the late Eldore and Anna Troiani Sebastianelli. He was a graduate of Jessup High School and a member of St. Mary's Church, Jessup. After high school he was drafted into the United States Army and saw action during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for several local construction firms: C&S Excavating, Popil Construction and H&K Materials, from which he retired. He was a founding member of Citizens for a Healthy Jessup, a member of the Jessup VFW Post 5544 and the Jessup American Legion Post 411, the Brotherhood of St. Anthony, the St. Ubaldo Society and the Sierra Club.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His spirit and love of life made everyone around him want to be a better person. His grandchildren were the joy of his life. He was so proud of all their accomplishments and has followed them throughout their youth to high school careers. He attended many football games, baseball games, basketball games, softball games and swim meets to watch his grandchildren compete. He was their biggest fan. Ron started his early mornings with his coffee club at Cousins Convenient Mart; he enjoyed spending his time here and shared many laughs with his friends.
Also surviving are twin sons, Ronald and wife, Mary, Archbald; and Robert and wife, Tracey, Jessup; grandchildren, Ryan, Bryn Mawr; Kira, Syracuse; Michael, Anna and Robert, all of Jessup; a brother, Samuel and wife, Helen, Jessup; a sister, Joan Rescigno, Dunmore; sister-in-law, Jean Zrowka and husband, Stephen, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Madeline Vispi.
The family would like to thank the ER staff, Cardiac Cath Lab staff and ICU staff at Regional Hospital of Scranton for their dedication and exceptional care. In addition, the family would like to thank the ICU staff at the Heart Hospital of Geisinger Wyoming Valley for its care and compassion.
The funeral will be held Wednesday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. For online condolences, go to visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
