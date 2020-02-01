|
Ronald Krafjack, 85, of Newton Twp., died Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His widow is the former Louise LaSorsa. The couple married in 1956.
Born in Duryea, son of the late Michael and Catherine Antal Krafjack, he was a graduate of Duryea High School and Bloomsburg University. Before his retirement, he was a teacher in the Abington Heights School District for more than 37 years. He then furthered his studies at Temple University and the University of Scranton. He was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church and the Church of St. Benedict. He was a lifetime member of the NEA, PASR, PSEA, and NRA and was very active in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science.
Surviving are a daughter, Ronna Lou Long and her husband, Stephen, Newton Twp.; son, Michael, Newton Twp.; stepgranddaughter, Kellie Mullinax and her husband, Chad; stepgreat-grandson, Jacob Mullinax; two sisters-in-law, Annette Lundgren and Jean LaSorsa; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond, Michael, Bernard and Arthur Krafjack; and four sisters, Victoria Urban, Shirley Wasilewski, Lila Rupp and Katherine Krafjack.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Benedict, 1849 Newton Ransom Blvd. Friends may call Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or UCP of NEPA, 425 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 1, 2020