Ronald M. Renfer Sr., 53, of Spring Brook Twp., formerly of Suscon, died Saturday morning in Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, while surrounded by his beloved family. His loving wife is Christina Totaro Renfer. The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on April 7.



Born in Kingston and raised in Suscon, son of the late Merle Sr. and Ellen Berger Renfer, Ron was a 1984 graduate of Pittston Area High School. He then furthered his education at Johnson Technical College, earning an associate degree. For nearly 30 years, he was employed as a line tech for then-Northeast Cable Co. (Adelphia), now Comcast. Ron was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont.



A lifetime NRA member, Ron was a true outdoorsman in every sense, having loved hunting and fishing. Above all, he adored spending time in the woods going for walks with his son. Their time spent searching for "Bigfoot" will be cherished by his son forever, a true testament to a devoted father-son relationship. Ron also enjoyed playing his guitar and banjo and walking his beloved dogs, Winnie and Dixie. He was a true devoted fan of both the Beatles and the Who.



Also surviving are a son, Ronny Renfer Jr., at home; his seven siblings, Jackie Walsh and husband, Larry; Pamela Kody; Jerry Renfer and wife, Karen; Merle Renfer Jr. and fiancée, Michelle Wescott, all of Suscon; Mary Ellen Fabbri and husband, Freddie, of Shavertown; James Renfer and wife, Chrissy, of Suscon; and Marlene Stephenson and husband, Jon, of Duryea; a sister-in-law, Lois Totaro Miller and husband, Robert, of Pittston Twp.; aunts, uncles, cousins; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Ron was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Abigail Rose Renfer; a sister, Joyce Morreale; and a brother-in-law, Dave Kody.



The funeral will be Thursday at 8:30 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas J. Petro, pastor. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.



Family and friends are invited to Ron's viewing, which will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to One Life to Live Pet Rescue, 1721 Olive St., Scranton, PA 18510 (

