Ronald P. Cistola, 66, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, passed away Wednesday at home after a recent illness.
Born on July 10, 1953, and son of the late Claire and Francis Cistola, Ron was a graduate of Old Forge High School before proudly serving in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of sergeant prior to his honorable discharge in 1976.
An electrician by trade, he worked at several local factories while also operating independently throughout the region. He ultimately retired from Sandvik Steel, Clarks Summit. Of Roman Catholic faith, he belonged to St. Lawrence O'Toole Church in Old Forge.
A proud and active veteran, Ron held several positions within Post 4954 of Old Forge, while also being a member of the Old Forge American Legion. A longtime outdoorsman, his favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. Some of his best memories were made while hunting and fishing in Susquehanna County with his son or time spent reminiscing about the good ol' days.
A die-hard football fan, he loved watching Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers football. Adored by his loved ones, he'll long be missed.
He is survived by his son, Jason Cistola and fiancé, Amanda, of Old Forge; his beloved grandson, Joshua Cistola; his former wife, Melissa (Schuback) Cistola; his brother, Robert Cistola; nieces and nephews; and, possibly above all, his beloved cat, Koko. A brother, Carl Cistola, also preceded him in death.
A blessing service by the Rev. August Ricciardi, Prince of Peace Parish pastor, is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard to follow.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Monday from 4 p.m. until services. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 25, 2019