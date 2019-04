Ronald P. Smargiassi, 72, of Dickson City, passed away Monday at home surrounded by his family. He and his wife, Ann "Nancy" Fox Smargiassi, celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in September.A lifelong resident of Dickson City, he was born in Scranton and was the son of the late Charles and Mary Goldyn Smargiassi. Ron was a member of St. Patrick's Church, West Scranton; educated in the Mid Valley school system; a United States Army veteran and, prior to his retirement, worked as a machine operator for RCA Manufacturing in Dunmore.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Rita Smargiassi Kervalavich and husband, Pete, Dumfries, Va.; a son, Michael Smargiassi, Drums, Pa.; grandsons, Joshua and Brandon Smargiassi; and Kevin Kervalavich; a sister, Marlene Kapalko, Clarks Summit; and numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews.In accordance with his wishes, private funeral services, including a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by the Rev. Richard E. Fox, were conducted at St. Patrick's IHM Chapel, with interment immediately following at Cathedral Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton.