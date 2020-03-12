|
|
Ronald P. Yagelski, 86, of Dickson City, died Monday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Plains Twp. He and his wife, the former Joan Remick, celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Born in Scott Twp., son of the late Paul and Sadie Kowalkowski Yagelski, he was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of Dickson City High School class of 1951 and he served with the United States Air Force during the Korean War, receiving several commendations during his four years of service.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 280, Scranton; American Legion Post 665 and VFW Post 5937, both of Dickson City. Before his retirement, he was employed at the University of Scranton.
Ron's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Paul Remick for his years of compassionate and quality care, and also the doctors and staff at the VA Medical Center, Plains Twp., for their outstanding care.
Also surviving are sons, Robert Yagelski and wife, Cheryl, Malta, N.Y.; and Gary Yagelski and wife, Kimberly, Jessup; daughters, Mary Cooper and Dianne Yagelski-Betti, both of Dickson City; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, attorney Paul Yagelski, Pittsburgh; a sister, Joyce Fratalli, Baltimore; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Halloran.
The funeral with military honors will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary's Visitation Church. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2020