Ronald Seymour Obituary
Ronald Seymour, 69, of Scranton, died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Donald and Lottie Seymour Smith, Ronnie was a lifelong resident of the city and was educated in the Scranton School District. He was formerly employed by Beloit Manhattan.

An avid sports fan, he especially loved watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies and enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends. Ronnie was a quiet, modest man who didn't like to be fussed over and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need.

Surviving are a brother, Theodore and wife, Sandra, Scranton; nephews, Brian and Jason; nieces, Donna, Lisa, Beverly and Theresa; and a sister-in-law, Judy Seymour.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Seymour.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Oram Street. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 3, 2019
