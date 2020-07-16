Home

James M Margotta Funeral Home
1019 Main St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-6622
Ronald Turbolski Obituary

Ronald Turbolski, 69, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, after fighting a long and courageous battle with an illness. His wife is the former Vivian Kromko. The couple was married for 44 years and together for 50.

Born in Peckville, Pa., he was the son of the late Alex and Stella Bolcavage Turbolski. Ron worked most of his life as an electrician, the last several with IBEW Local 81. He spent most of his time enjoying his creative spirit, patiently building and creating whatever would come to his mind.

Also surviving are a son, Eric and wife, Sofia; stepchildren, Stephen Howanitz and wife, Amy; Tina Horrocks; and Martin Howanitz and wife, Erica; along with numerous step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Marion Kanuik; and an uncle, Tony Bolcavage and wife, Mary.

He was preceded in his death by a sister, Betty Ann Tallo.

The funeral will be private as per wishes of his family.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the James M. Margotta Funeral home, Peckville. Visit the funeral home website for condolences.


