Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
Ronald V. Wetzel Obituary
Ronald V. Wetzel, 58, of Simpson, died Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of Lorraine Chorba Munley, Jessup, and the late Raymond Wetzel. He was a 1979 graduate of Valley View High School, and worked as a foreman for Bardane Manufacturing Co., Jermyn. Ronald was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener, and he loved being outdoors.

He is survived by two sons, Gary and Brandon Wetzel, Simpson; his former wife and mother of his children, Jane Thorn Wetzel, Simpson; two grandchildren, Addison and Kelcie Wetzel; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Raelynn Wetzel.

A blessing service will be held Monday at 5 p.m. at the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Friends may call Monday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.

For directions and condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 28, 2019
