Ronald W. Graff, 80, a resident of South Abington Twp., died Sunday evening at home after being stricken ill. His wife of 56 years is the former Bernice Kostzeski.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Peter and Jeanette Brazill Graff, he was a member of the Church of St. Gregory. He was a graduate of St. Mary of the Assumption High School, attended Lackawanna College, the University of Richmond, and graduated from Bethel College with a BS in business administration and marketing. He was the owner and operator of Ron Graff Appraisal Service. Ron was a United States Marine Corps veteran, was a member of the American Legion and the NRA and he was a regular donor to the Special Olympics. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.



Also surviving are a daughter, Aleta Habeeb and husband, Chris, Youngsville, N.C.; his daughter-in-law, Colleen Graff and husband, Rob Webb, South Abington Twp.; granddaughter, Mary Graff; grandson, Ronald Graff; a sister, Mary Lou Sweeney, Scranton; and nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his son, Peter C. Graff II; a brother, William Graff; and his sister, Marjorie Geiger.



The funeral will be Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in the Church of St. Gregory, to be celebrated by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arc of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, 18505; or to the Special Olympics at





Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 20, 2019

