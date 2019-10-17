Home

Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Ronald W. Turley Obituary
Ronald W. Turley of Nicholson passed away Monday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart with his loving family by his side.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Bernice Turley of East Benton, Pa. Ron served in the United States Naval Construction Battalions SEVEN, better known as the Seabees, proudly serving his country for several overseas tours. Before his retirement, he had a lengthy career in the construction industry, previously employed by Dorsan Inc., Honesdale, Pa., and Resorts USA.

Ron is survived by two sons, Jason Turley and Jonathan Turley, both of Nicholson; stepdaughter, Ronda Beemer and husband, David Beemer, Clarks Green, Pa.; stepson, Scott Middlekauff and partner, Kathy Huggins-McGovern, Lester, Pa.; a sister, Judy Darko and husband, Ken Darko, Kingsport, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a son, Justin Turley; and former wife, Faye Royce-Turley.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the exceptional care given to Ron, and also to Ron's niece, Brenda Baines, who never left his side during his hospice care.

A private military memorial service will be held by his family at a later date.

Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Friends are welcome to visit the funeral home website to send an online condolence.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.

Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 17, 2019
