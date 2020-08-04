Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davies and Jones Funeral Chapel, Inc.
135 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 343-6120
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Jeffreys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Wayne Jeffreys

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Wayne Jeffreys Obituary

Ronald Wayne Jeffreys, 73, a longtime resident of Allied Lynett Village, died Monday at his residence.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Benjamin and Lois Black Jeffreys, he attended West Scranton High School and was a member of Jackson Street Baptist Church. Ronald was an avid Penn State football and New York Yankees fan who formerly managed a farm team at Lackawanna Little League.

Surviving are two sisters, Lois Moyer and husband, Glenn, State College; and Linda Wassel (d. Michael), Scranton; brother, Thomas Jeffreys and wife, Janeen, Virginia Beach; and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the employees of Lynett Village and Allied for their wonderful care over the years.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no service at this time. Arrangements by Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -