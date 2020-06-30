Home

Ronald William Webb, 30, of Dunmore, Pa., tragically lost his life in an ATV accident on Sunday, June 28. Born in Dunmore, the son of Deborah Tassey Webb and Ronald F. Webb, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School, class of 2007. He also attended Penn Tech College.

Ronnie was so loved by everyone. He lived in the moment and life to the fullest. Lovable, outgoing and compassionate, Ronnie was a friend who touched all lives he encountered. From Pennsylvania to Virginia to New Mexico, he lit up any room he entered. He loved to ski, ride and hike along with any other adventure that came his way. He will be deeply missed by so many.

Also surviving are brothers, Michael Webb, Scranton; Dave Horrocks, Dunmore; maternal grandmother, Arlene Tassey, Scranton; aunts, Patty Mullen and husband, Jack; Tracy Webb; Patricia Trapper and husband, Robert; uncles, William Tassey Jr. and wife, Susan; James Tassey and wife, Maurie; cousins, Bobby, Nicole, Billy Jr., Andrew, Ryan, Valerie, Sarah, Jessica, Gabby, Matt, Kristen, Joey, Patrick, Zack and Jake.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, William Tassey Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Ronald Webb and Gail Simone.

A blessing service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.

Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon with service following. Attendees for the service are kindly asked to adhere to the CDC social distancing guidelines and a mask will be required.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2020
