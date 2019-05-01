Ronna Lee (Walsh) Casey, 69, of South Abington Twp., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, with her loving family by her side at the Davis Community in Wilmington, N.C. She was the wife of 41 years of Patrick M. Casey. The couple was married since July 30, 1977.



Born Oct. 14, 1949, in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James and Eleanor (Kowrach) Walsh. She was a 1967 graduate of Cathedral High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from Marywood University and earned her Master of Arts degree in reading from the University of Scranton. She had been a teacher for more than 35 years in the Lakeland School District where she taught kindergarten.



She was an avid skier and tennis player. She was a member of the Scranton Ski Club. She loved playing the piano. She closely followed her children's educational and athletic endeavors throughout the years and took delight in seeing her grandkids start along the same path.



Also surviving: a son, Dr. James Casey, Philadelphia; a daughter, Erin Anne Donohoe and her husband, Will, Wilmington, N.C.; and two grandsons, Liam and Matthew, both of Wilmington, N.C.



The funeral with a Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at noon to be celebrated by the Rev. John M. Lapera at the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, Scott Twp.



The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



A special thanks to the LIFE Geisinger Scranton, the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., the Davis Community, Wilmington, N.C., and longtime physician Dr. Linda Frantz for all their compassionate care.

