Rosalie Aebli, 80, of Scranton and a resident of the Mountain View Care Center, died peacefully Tuesday due to an illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, in 1977.
Born on Jan. 4, 1940, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Genevieve and John Seliga. She was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Church. A graduate of West Scranton Senior High School, she held administrative positions at Capital Records, Walsh Associates for 20 years, and Prudential Insurance.
Rosalie was widowed at a young age and raised her only son, Fred, to be an independent, hardworking and devoted friend and family member.
She was always there for her family of 11 brothers and sisters, and enjoyed being in their company during all life events. Her devotion and faith to God were unshakable and she would practice this faith at many of the St. Stanislaus Cathedral Church services and at St. Ann's novenas. In the final years, you would find her still enjoying a good cup of coffee, her word search book, and a hard candy or Hershey's chocolate bar that would put a smile on her face when you handed it to her.
The family would like to express a most heartfelt thanks to the care team at Mountain View Care Center, including Dr. Michael Kondash, Amy Smith, Patricia Capwell and Danielle Kaffa, for their loving touch, expertise, friendship and support given to Rosalie these past few years and for being by her side in the final hours as family and friends were unable to be in the room due to COVID-19.
Surviving are a son, Fred and his wife, Jennifer, and granddaughters, Jordan, Dunmore, and Jillian, Covington Twp., and grandson, Jake, Covington Twp.; brothers and sisters, John (Jackie) Seliga and wife, Maggie, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Richard Seliga and wife, Patricia, Avoca; Bobby Seliga and wife, Pam, Scranton; Patsy Uhr and husband, Billy, Scranton; Jeannie Seliga, Scranton; David Seliga, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; and Linda Seliga, Scranton; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Anthony (Butchie) Seliga and Joseph Seliga; and sisters, Geraldine Seliga and Ann Marie Stelmack.
A private graveside service is being planned at the convenience of the family with a memorial service and celebration of life planned for a later date.
Arrangements are by Joseph Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Cathedral, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020