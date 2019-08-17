|
|
Rosalie H. Fives, 95, of Vandling, passed away Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the wife of Donald L. Fives.
Born in Simpson, daughter of the late Peter J. and Rose Hitchko Herbert, she was a 1942 graduate of Fell High School. She was employed by Gentex Corp., Carbondale Underware Mfg. and Daystrom.
In 1965, she moved to Manville, N.J., where her husband was employed at National Lockwasher Corp. Here Rosalie became a homemaker and upon her husband's retirement, in 1988, the family moved back to Pennsylvania and settled in Vandling.
She was a devoted member of SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, Manville, N.J., and St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church, Jermyn.
Her family was the center of her life, especially her grandchildren, who she adored. Rosalie enjoyed having her sisters "up the house" on Sundays for their weekly visits and cocktails. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A special thank you to Lois Schuster, her longtime friend and neighbor, who would always be there in a time of need.
Rosalie is survived by her son, William and his wife, Tammy, Scott Twp.; grandchildren, Chad, Shelby and Skylar; great-grandchild, Chloe; and nieces and nephews.
Rosalie was also preceded in death by her four sisters, Elizabeth Zrowka, Anna Budwell, Delores Zavacky and Evelyn Zurko.
Rosalie's funeral will be held Monday at 9 a.m. in St. Michael's R.O. Church, Jermyn. Viewing will be Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., at Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Parastas at 7 p.m., transfer to church immediately after. Entombment, St. Tikhon's Mausoleum, South Canaan.
Donations can be made to St. Michael's R.O. Church, 305 Walnut St., Jermyn, PA 18433, in Rosalie's name.
For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 17, 2019